Police: Man Hijacked DART Bus, Forced Driver to Take Him to Police Station

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man who hijacked a DART bus in Des Moines Monday night had no interest in running from the police — in fact — he went right to them.

The incident began Monday at 11:15 p.m. when police say 25-year-old Abraham Ramirez hijacked a Des Moines Area Regional Transit bus. Sgt. Paul Parizek says Ramirez got on the bus at 9th and Grand and demanded the driver take him to the shelter. After the driver told him the shelter was off the route, Ramirez threatened to bust the driver’s head open and changed his destination to the police station.

Police say Ramirez told the driver that people were after him and forced the driver to run through several red lights at excessive speed.

When the bus got to the police station at 25 E. 1st Street, Ramirez told the bus driver the first cop to show up is dead.

The first officer who made contact was able to take Ramirez into custody without incident. Ramirez was not armed with a weapon.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of third degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, first degree harassment, and extortion.