Iowa Renewable Fuel Leaders Say Industry is Thriving at Summit

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Renewable fuel leaders say their industry is thriving, despite policy battles with the White House.

On Tuesday, at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa 's political and industry leaders looked back on a historic 2018 and the hard work it took to make it happen.

Industry leaders and Gov. Kim Reynolds told the crowd that the advances being made are thanks to the advocacy of Iowans, and they say more work is still needed to keep the Trump administration making the right decisions.

"President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to renewable fuels by making access to E15 a year-round reality. But as you know, we must remain vigilant, especially when it comes to the timeline for E15 rulemaking,” said Reynolds.

“Everywhere I turn, this industry just kept fighting. We had record biodiesel production, record ethanol exports. Folks, just keep telling the truth, keep putting the facts out there on small refinery exemptions and on E15," said Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.

The governor says if the E15 rules aren't written before summer blending begins, Iowa stands to lose potential profits again next year.