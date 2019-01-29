× United States Postal Service Suspends Delivery on Wednesday, January 30

IOWA — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has suspended delivery operations in Iowa on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

They announced the decision on Tuesday to suspend operations due to deteriorating weather conditions from the polar vortex.

USPS says retail operations at local offices will be available, but they may be limited. There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. There will also be no residential or commercial package pick-up services on that day.

The postal service also suspended delivery operations in Minnesota, western Wisconsin and western Illinois.