Valley’s Lombardi Commits to Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES -- Beau Lombardi was waiting for an opportunity.

"I want to play Division-I football, that's always been my dream," said Lombardi.

Then, last week, Lombardi got in touch with Army. Days later, he had an offer.

"I love the game of football, and they know that," said Lombardi. "They know I'm a hard-working kid. As soon as I got on campus, met coach, I could tell immediately, that this is what God had in store for me."

Though the recruitment process was a quick one for Lombardi, the commitment to playing at Army is a long one. Football is just one part of it. You're also training to be a Cadet, and learning to serve your country.

"I think we live in the best country on the planet," said Lombardi. "It's going to be a huge honor to serve our country, to protect our country. I'm always going to be serving for a bigger purpose than myself. I think that was a big turning point for me."

One that he'll take advantage of at West Point.

"Their biggest motto is 'Honor, Duty, Country', and I think I could live my life like that, for the rest of my life," said Lombardi.

A life to live, and a game to play, for the Stars and Stripes.