Waterloo Man Charged in the 2017 Death of a Grundy Center Man

DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have made an arrest in the 2017 homicide of a Grundy Center man.

Armando Adame III of Waterloo was taken into custody at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. He has been charged with the first-degree murder of 28-year-old Michael Johns.

In December 2017, Johns was found dead in rural Floyd County. He had been reported missing since October that year. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation investigated Johns’ disappearance after they developed information that foul play was suspected.

After authorities found Johns, an autopsy determined his death was from a shotgun wound to the head. It was ruled a homicide.

Adame had already been serving a sentence on prior unrelated convictions. In October 2018, Adame was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three federal firearms charges.

This case was a joint investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the Waterloo Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Floyd County Attorney’s Office, the Grundy County Attorney’s Office, and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.