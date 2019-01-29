× Waukee Designates Two Buildings as Warming Centers

WAUKEE, Iowa — The City of Waukee has designated two buildings as places for people to escape the dangerously low temperatures and warm up.

The Waukee Public Safety Building and the Waukee Public Library are now being designated as warming centers. Citizens are welcome to come inside and warm up during open office hours.

The Waukee Police and Fire departments have office hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building will serve as a warming center during those days and hours. The Waukee Public Safety Building is located at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway. You can call 515-978-7979 with any questions.

The library will serve as a warming center Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Waukee Public Library is located at 950 Warrior Lane. You can call the library at 515-978-7944 with any questions.

Central Iowa Shelter and Services and Bethel Mission are the metro’s two 24-hour warming centers.

Central Iowa Shelter and Services is located at 1420 Mulberry St. in Des Moines.

Bethel Mission is located at 1310 6th Avenue in Des Moines.