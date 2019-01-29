Wicked Wind Chills Bring Life-Threatening Cold

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Iowa this afternoon. A Wind Chill Warning goes into effect at 6 PM Tonight. Northern Iowa may see 50 consecutive hours of temperatures at -30. Wind chills look to drop as low as -60 in northern Iowa.

Temperatures will fall below zero through the rest of the afternoon. Winds will increase from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph. Wind chills will drop to -30 below or lower tonight through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be our coldest day with temperatures at -20 in the Metro and wind chills in the -30 to -50 range. In Northern Iowa, temperatures will be down near -30 and wind chills will drop to -50 to -60. We will break the old record low in Des Moines of -17 from 1965 on Wednesday. We will also break the record low maximum temperatures on Wednesday with a high of only -8. The record low maximum temperature for January 30th is -3 from 1965.

The winds will settle down in the afternoon on Wednesday and wind chills will not be quite as extreme. Thursday, the winds will be lighter, but temperatures just as cold. Because the wind won’t be as strong, wind chills will not be as low.

Frostbite in these kinds of conditions can happen in as little as 10 minutes in Northern Iowa and 30 minutes in Central Iowa. Plan accordingly. Limit your time outside. Pack a winter survival kit, if you must travel. If you become stranded, death by exposure is possible.

Friday the temperatures start an upward trend – and the trend goes up quickly. We’ll be in the 20s on Friday and low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.