Animal Neglect Charges for Woman Officials Say Left Dogs Chained in Frigid Weather

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Polk County woman is charged with animal neglect after officials say she left two dogs out in the bitter cold without proper shelter, food, and water last week.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the dogs, Chloe and Sophie, were found on Jan. 24th at 10180 NE 120th Street in rural Mingo, along the Polk and Jasper county line.

Twenty-two-year-old Rebecca Woods has been charged with two counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, in the case. She has signed the two dogs over to the Animal Rescue League and they will be available for adoption after medical and social evaluations are made.

The ARL says Chloe and Sophie were chained outdoors and were in “rough shape.” They had access to a thin homemade dog house and a plastic crate with holes in it that allowed snow inside. There wasn’t any food out for the dogs and there was no water for the dogs, only buckets of ice.

Other dogs that lived inside the home on the property were not seized by officials.

The ARL has resources to help pet owners keep their animals warm. They offer free dog houses, straw, and other assistance. Pet owners in need can call 211 or the ARL directly at 515-262-9503.