Crews Battle House Fire and Treacherous Temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brutal temperatures made it difficult for Des Moines fire crews battling a house fire in the North of Grand neighborhood overnight.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 36th and Ingersoll late Tuesday night.

A passerby reported the fire at 613 36th Street around 11:30 p.m. Fire crews say a family was inside at the time but was able to make it out safely.

When it’s this cold, hoses and water-soaked gear freeze up almost instantly.

Lt. Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department says crews worked in shifts to stay warm by sitting in ambulances and DART buses.

The temperatures aren’t the only danger. Frozen water left over from putting out the fire, made the scene extremely slippery.

“Of course with water everywhere, in the yard, in the house so it makes things pretty treacherous. We usually have city crew with salt trucks come to make the scene a little safer,” said Clement.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.