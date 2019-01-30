× Four Dogs Taken From Unlivable Conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa– More than 20 reports of animal neglect were reported in the past two days. Pet owners leaving their animals outside in subzero temperatures.

Neighbors alerted animal control that four pit bull’s were living inside a north side house. The home is for sale, but a squatter is living inside. He didn’t want to go on camera but said he’s taking care of the dogs.

Once inside, Animal Control Officer Tina Updergrove said conditions were unsanitary and lacking proper heat. Updergrove said it felt like less than 40 degrees inside. Serving as a reminder that just because your pets have adequate shelter doesn’t mean they’re being properly cared for.

“Dogs or animals in particular use a lot of energy to try and stay warm so they will drink just as much water as they will in the winter as in the summer,” said Updergrove.

The dogs will be taken to Animal Control for inspection, no word if the man will face charges.