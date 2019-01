× Iowa Bound: Possible Presidential Candidate Senator Sherrod Brown Talks Iowa, Cheerios and Medicare for All

DES MOINES, Iowa–Thursday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat exploring a run for president in 2020, begins a three-day campaign swing through Iowa. It is part of what his campaign calls “Dignity of Work tour, which kicked off Wednesday.

Brown talked live through FaceTime with Political Director Dave Price during the Channel 13 News at 4 Wednesday.