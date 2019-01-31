× Arrest Made in Des Moines Kidnapping Case; One Suspect Still Free

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man wanted in connection with a bizarre kidnapping case that happened earlier this month has been arrested.

Twenty-two-year-old Tylor Sharp was arrested Wednesday. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of first-degree kidnapping.

Police say on January 2nd, Sharp helped three other suspects lure a 21-year-old victim to a Des Moines home. The victim was forced into a garage, restrained, and beaten.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Carder-Kopaska and 18-year-old Heaven Mott were arrested in the case earlier this month. They both face first-degree kidnapping charges.

Police are still seeking another man, 20-year-old Joshua Carder-Kopaska, in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim had been in contact with Jacob Carder-Kopaska’s wife in person and over social media, and during the beating the suspects questioned him about their relationship.

The document says the victim was forced to wear women’s clothing and the suspects circulated photos of the incident on social media.

Police say the four threatened the victim’s life if he were to speak to police.