Dangerous Wind Chills Continue but Warm Up in Sight

A Wind Chill Advisory is still in effect for central and much of the western portion of Iowa. A Wind Chill Warning goes until 11:00 AM in northeast Iowa. Central Iowa will finally climb back above zero this afternoon. We do have a chance for light snow today, but snow totals will be less than a half inch.

The 7-day forecast has quite a drastic change in temperature this week. The below zero temperatures will be long gone by the end of the work week. The wind will shift back toward the south and pull in warmer air. That is going to bring highs back up near freezing for Friday afternoon. The warming doesn’t stop there.

A ridge at the upper levels will move into the central United States over the weekend and increase highs in the 40s on Saturday and potentially the lower 50s on Sunday. Snow pack does have the potential to limit the amount of warming, but temperatures will be high enough to allow the snow pack to melt, meaning we may see some slick spots once the temperatures fall below freezing again.

We’ll see another major change Sunday into Monday as a low-pressure system develops over Colorado and surges northeast. As of now it looks like it will center itself over Minneapolis early Monday morning, dropping snow across Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Iowa isn’t expected to see much for snowfall with this system, but the cold front will send highs back into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Even colder air will arrive with the second front on Tuesday. That is going to bring a chance for rain and snow.