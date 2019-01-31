Iowa Power Farming Show Survey Shows Equipment Sales Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa- Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association sponsors two large ag-related shows ever year. This week the Iowa Power Farming Show has been underway at the Iowa Events Center with over 700 exhibitors.

The other show is held in Lincoln Nebraska in December.

"We pretty much cover everything and agriculture specialize in row crop areas and livestock, but we really cover everything that’s involved in agriculture,” said Tom Junge, the Show’s Manager for the past 26 years. “We survey our members every year, this year we had about a 10% increase in farm equipment sales, so that’s been really sort of the first year’s that’s been up for about five years.”

One area of product now in demand are ones which help manage at the soil level.

“Fertility programs, disease control, insect control programs, where we use safer and softer products that actually enhance that microbial population,” said Bob Streit of Central Iowa Agronomy and Supply in Ames. “When I was in college at Iowa State in the 70s, at that point soil fertility was considered purely a chemical equation, what we know right now it’s much more a biological equation.”

Also attendees were checking out a remote control helicopter, which can be used for spraying crops.

“It’s a remotely piloted helicopter for spray applications It holds 4.2 gallons We are using in California were we offer an aerial application service, where we do full field fungicide applications," said Brad Anderson of the YAMAHA Motor Corp.

The Yamaha RMax is being offered on a lease basis though that company, it is not for sale at this point.

The show has concluded it’s three-day run for 2019. Junge said the numbers were down a little for the severe cold on Wednesday, but vendors still reported people wanting to buy.