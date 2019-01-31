× Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Suspect in Several Metro Thefts

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect they say has been involved in several recent theft cases across the metro.

Des Moines police are seeking 38-year-old Justin Ware. He is wanted in connection with at least six theft cases in Des Moines and surrounding suburbs since Saturday. Four of those thefts happened Wednesday — two in Des Moines and two in West Des Moines.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the thefts have all happened at convenience stores. Ware make a small purchase and then grabs big bills from the register when the cash drawer is open. He is accused of assaulting the clerk in at least two of the thefts.

Ware is 5’10” and 155 pounds with dark hair and green eyes. Witnesses tell police he has sores on his face. Ware has been driving a maroon Chevy Malibu.

If you have information about Ware’s location, contact Des Moines police at 515-283-4811.