× Schools Scramble After Cold Weather Wreaks Havoc on Buses, Facilities

URBANDALE, Iowa — The extreme cold is causing schools to delay or cancel classes for more than just safety reasons.

Several districts in the metro have been experience mechanical issues with their buildings and buses.

Wednesday night, the Urbandale School District announced that because of problems heating their facilities and issues with the buses – schools would be closed Thursday.

1/31/19: Extreme weather conditions are taking a toll on our bus & HVAC systems which is why all @UrbandaleCSD schools & Adventuretime are CANCELLED tomorrow, Thursday, January 31. Families and staff, please check your email. — Urbandale Schools (@UrbandaleCSD) January 31, 2019

It looks like they had enough buses working to help another school district out though. The Waukee School District sent out a notification to parents Thursday morning that some students would be picked up by borrowed buses from Urbandale because their own buses were having problems with the cold. Waukee’s classes are delayed two hours Thursday.

The Southeast Polk School District had planned to have a two-hour delay Thursday but made the call around 9:00 a.m. to cancel classes because several buses were stalling on the way to pick up students.

Ankeny Schools also canceled classes for Thursday due to “ongoing transportation issues relating to the frigid temperatures.”