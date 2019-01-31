Serial Robbery Suspect in Custody After Police Chase Ends on Foot on I-235

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man accused of at least seven robberies and attempted robberies in the last two days is behind bars tonight after a day of being pursued by police around the metro.

On Thursday morning Des Moines Police asked for the community's help finding Justin Ware who was a suspect in four robberies around the metro on Wednesday. He was accused of distracting cashiers and reaching into cash registers.

Around 11:00am on Thursday, Des Moines Police were called to the Taco Johns at 2600 Ingersoll Avenue after a man matching Ware's description allegedly assaulted a cashier while trying to rob the cash register. About two hours later another similar report came in from the Conoco gas station at 136 1st Street in West Des Moines. A clerk says they were attacked by Ware and that he showed a gun during the robbery.

Just minutes later Des Moines Police were called to the Save-A-Lot grocery store at 3200 SW 9th Street where Ware was again accused of showing a weapon to a clerk during a robbery attempt.

As he drove north from the Save-A-Police were able to catch up to Ware. He led them on a pursuit through downtown Des Moines that ended when Ware crashed into another vehicle at 6th Avenue and I-235.

Ware then allegedly jumped from his car and ran across the interstate before officers were finally able to corral him.

Ware is charged with three counts of Theft and one count of Ongoing Criminal Conduct but more charges are likely.