Vicitm Speaks Out After Police Pursuit Ends With A Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa-- A man accused of robbing nearly a dozen businesses over the course of five days is finally in custody.

Police arrested thirty-eight-year-old Justin Ware Thursday Afternoon.

Police say he robbed the Taco Johns on Ingersoll at around 11:00 a.m on Thursday.

Officers say Ware made a purchase then reached over the counter to grab money from the register.

Almost three hours later Ware ended up at a in West Des Moines.

Police say he flashed a weapon and demanded money.

Ware’s crime spree wasn't over.

Police say Ware tried to rob the Save A Lot on South West 9th Street in Des Moines.

Again, police say he showed a weapon, but Ware didn't get away that time.

Ware led police on a chase through downtown Des Moines, it ended on the corner of 6th Street and the on ramp to I-235 West Bound.

That is where Ware crashed his red mercury car in a red pickup truck.

We spoke to the man who was driving the truck.

“I saw the car going this way on my right side," Des Moines resident Leo Flores said. “It was coming, and I was hoping no body was going to hit me”.

In another attempt to escape, Ware jumped over a rail and fell 15 feet to the interstate and was running through traffic.

Police believe Ware is responsible for ten other attempted robberies.

The first at a U.S. Bank ATM in Des Moines on January 26, 2019, followed by three in West Des Moines, and one in Clive.

Ware is charged with three counts of third-degree theft, and Taylor Foy who is the woman riding with Ware in the red Mercury is charged with one count third degree theft.

Both are held in the Polk County jail, Foy on a $2,000 bond, Ware on a $10,000 bond.