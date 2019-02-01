× Cory Booker Campaigning in Iowa Next Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest candidate to announce a run for president in 2020 isn’t wasting time coming to Iowa.

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker announced his candidacy Friday morning and shortly after that, plans for his first trip to Iowa as a presidential candidate were released.

Booker is bringing his Iowa Rise Tour to the state next week. He’ll start out in Mason City on Friday and make stops in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. On Saturday Booker has events scheduled in Marshalltown and Des Moines.

The events are a mix of meet and greets, community forums, and community round tables.

Booker’s announcement comes a year ahead of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, scheduled for February 3rd of next year.

The New Jersey senator joins a crowded Democratic field that includes former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, spiritual author Marianne Williamson, and businessman Andrew Yang.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have announced they’re forming exploratory committees but have not officially declared their candidacy.