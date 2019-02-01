× Cousin of Sabrina Ray Sentenced to Serve up to 14 Years in Prison

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The final suspect in the death of Sabrina Ray pleaded guilty Friday afternoon.

Josie Bousman was originally charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, plus, child endangerment causing death, and obstruction. On Friday, she pleaded guilty to charges of neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment.

She was sentenced to serve up to 14 years in prison.

The charges stemmed from the death of her adopted cousin 16-year-old Sabrina Ray. She was found dead in the family’s Perry home in 2017. Her autopsy revealed she had been abused and starved. The teen weighed only 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Bousman previously agreed to testify against the other defendants in the case but none of them went to trial. They also reached plea deals and are serving prisons sentences.

Marc and Misty Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, were sentenced in January. Misty will spend the rest of her life in prison and is not eligible for parole. Marc was sentenced to 80 years in prison and must serve 35 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Adoptive brother Justin Ray was sentenced to 10 years in prison and adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.