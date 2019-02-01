× Crews Called Out to Rural Runnells Barn Fire

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Friday morning to battle a blaze in rural Runnells.

Calls came in to Polk County Dispatch around 5:25 a.m. about a large fire in the area of SE Vandalia Drive and SE 80th Street. That’s southeast of Yellow Banks State Park.

Sgt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says when crews arrived they found a barn on fire at 4850 SE 80th Street. He says there may be injuries to livestock that were housed in the barn.

Fire crews from Runnells, Atloona, Pleasant Hill, and Mitchellville are all assisting with the fire. Because of the rural area of the fire, water is being trucked in.

Channel 13 has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.