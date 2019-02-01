Des Moines Police Hold Annual Charity Donut Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Police in Des Moines are working to raise money for a cause, and they are using donuts to encourage people to give.

The Des Moines Police Department held their annual donut drive in the parking lot of Buccaneer Arena Friday morning. Drivers in Urbandale got the chance to make a donation and get a donut and a drink in return.

It is the third year they have organized this event. This year they teamed up with Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Fareway Stores to make it happen.

The money they collected goes to benefit Easterseals Iowa. They provide services to make sure people with disabilities or special needs have equal opportunities in Iowa.

“We like to see the fruits of our efforts. And I know they're trying to build a game room for Camp Sunnyside, and this is something that is a goal that we can reach and we can help make a difference for their patrons,” said Sgt. Jeff Cronin of the Des Moines Police Department.

The donut drive is done in conjunction with the Guns N' Hoses charity hockey game. The game is a match up between Des Moines area police and firefighters. That game happens on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m at Buccaneer Arena.