IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The Iowa Hawkeyes have been searching for that signature win all season. It finally came Friday night. Iowa dominated 5th ranked Michigan 74-59.

Luka Garza led the Hawks with 19 points, Joe Wieskamp scored 16, Ryan Kriener chipped in 15.

Iowa improves to 17-5, 6-5 in the Big Ten.

They play next at Indiana on Feb 7th.

Highlights courtesy of FS1.