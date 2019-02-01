× Man Injured in Fire That Destroyed Runnells Sheep Barn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A man suffered minor injuries Friday morning while trying to save sheep from a burning barn in rural Runnells.

Lt. Heath Osberg with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 5:20 a.m. about the fire at a property just south of the SE Vandalia Drive and SE 80th Street intersection.

Fire crews from Runnells, Altoona, Pleasant Hill, and Mitchellville all responded to help put out the blaze. Water had to be trucked in because there are no fire hydrants nearby.

Lt. Osberg says a man who tried to save the sheep from the fire suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was able to get some of the sheep out but several perished in the flames.

The barn is considered a total loss.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.