Mercy Health Network Rebranded to MercyOne

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Mercy Health Network's hospitals and affiliated clinics are getting a new name -- MercyOne.

“For the first time in our history, we are presenting our self to the state as a unified system, as one brand, one culture, and one objective to treat people the best we can as individuals and make their lives better,” said Bob Ritz, president and CEO of MercyOne.

The new name and logo was revealed Friday afternoon. MercyOne has 20,000 employees across 400 locations statewide.

The organization's leaders say it will make it easier for people to identify care locations and hospitals, like Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, or Skiff Medical Center in Newton will all be identified as Mercy.

The health care provider will air a commercial during the Super Bowl to highlight its new brand.