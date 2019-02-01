× Ottumwa Police Seek Person Responsible for Damaging Headstones

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa police say nearly half a dozen headstones at a cemetery were damaged, but they won’t know the full extent of the damage until the snow melts.

They say tire marks led maintenance workers to a pile of rubble on Monday at the Ottumwa Cemetery on Court Street.

The Ottumwa Parks director believes a vehicle went off-path and knocked them over.

The damage is estimated at more than $3,000 and if the driver is identified they will face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.