September Trial Set for Man Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The trial has been set for the man accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Rivera will stand trial on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. in the Poweshiek County Courthouse, according to court documents. The trial was originally set take place April 16, before the extension.

The trial was delayed after Rivera’s attorneys filed a request asking for a new trial date to be set up.

The attorneys asked for an extension to review more documents before the trial.

Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Tibbetts. She disappeared while jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on July 18th, 2018. Her body was found more than a month later in a cornfield after investigators say Rivera led them to it.