× Zac Brown Band Performing at 2019 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another country music act has been added to the Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup for this summer.

The fair announced Friday morning that the Zac Brown Band will perform August 11th at 8:00 p.m. It will be the band’s first time performing at the Iowa State Fair.

The Zac Brown Band has scored hits with “Chicken Fried,” “Goodbye in Her Eyes,” “Sweet Annie,” and “Jump Right In”.

Tickets for the show run $70, $75, and $85 and go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on February 8th here.

Already announced Grandstand concerts are KING & COUNTRY on Aug. 8, Slipknot on Aug. 10, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias on Aug. 14, Luke Bryan on Aug. 16, and Hootie & the Blowfish with special guest Barenaked Ladies on Aug. 18.