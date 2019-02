Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Blank Park Zoo animals have correctly picked six of the last nine Super Bowl winners. On Friday, Skye the giraffe made her Super Bowl prediction.

Skye had her choice between two boxes of food. One box was for the Rams and one was for the Patriots.

Without hesitation, Skye went straight for the far box, in support of New England.

We will find out how good Skye's pick was when the Rams and the Patriots square off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII.