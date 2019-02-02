Countdown Begins: 365 Days Away From the Iowa Caucuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Sunday morning, the state of Iowa will be officially 365 days away from the caucuses. But for many, they feel like the political scene is already buzzing with multiple presidential candidates making their way to the state.

In Iowa, it doesn't matter where you go, politics is always nearby.

"Well I'm surprised politics has anything to do with my beer these days," a woman at the Iowa Tap Room said.

Thanks to the first annual Legislative Brew Off, where the Iowa House and Senate teamed up with local breweries to make pale ales for a one-of-a-kind competition, politics is even in your beer.

The beer they say is bipartisan is bringing up even more discussion exactly one year out from the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

"Going into the presidential election, Harris, Booker, Warren, all running, those are all big names and there's a big following for all of them. So I think people are pretty excited just to see what's going to happen,” JD Stehwien said.

"I think it's just that political climate we are in now right,” Mack Jorth said. “It's just such a hot, emotionally invested thing for so many people that they are getting the leg up. People want to win the battle."

Right now, there are 10 Democrats who have already declared their run for presidency or at least launched an exploratory presidential committee.

Having so many candidates 365 days out is rare, say local political organizers.

"In the 2008 race, Governor Vilsack from Iowa actually announced the day after the 2006 midterm elections,” Ankeny Area Democrat Vice Chair Jeff Perry said. “So there is always some early candidates that get in. The difference this year is the number of early candidates getting in."

Still more candidates are expected to join the race.

“The candidates who have not announced their exploratory committees and haven’t been here yet better get here soon,” an Ankeny precinct captain John Olsen said. “Some of them do have track records here. Vice President Biden and Senator Sanders have people who are obviously waiting for their decision.”

Usually seeing about eight candidates at the Iowa caucuses when the democrats have an open race, Perry says this just may be the most crowded caucus yet.

"There’s going to be a lot more interest, a lot more candidates, from a lot of different backgrounds. So there is going to be a lot of excitement around these different candidates,” Perry said.

Corey Booker is the next presidential hopeful to be campaigning in Iowa. He will be in Des Moines next Saturday.