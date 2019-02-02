× Des Moines Botanical Garden is Offering Free Admission to EBT Card Holders

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is now offering unlimited free admission for up to four people who can present a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card or a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) card and a valid photo ID.

Card holders will receive free admission during the botanical garden’s regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is offering free admission as a member of Museums for All, a program that encourages people of all backgrounds to regularly visit museums.

The botanical garden says the offer is part of their commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences.

“The Botanical Garden is dedicated to being a place of respite, beauty and learning for all, and offering free admission through Museums of All is a strategic effort to expand our inclusiveness to members of our community that have financial barriers,” said President and CEO Stephanie Jutila.

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is located near downtown at 909 Robert D. Ray Drive.