DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that happened on the city's south side Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting started shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Loomis Avenue.

Right now, police have recovered shell casings from the scene. They say they have detained two suspects at a different location.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.