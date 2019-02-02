Former Drake Player and Coach Headed to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A former Drake University football player and coach is spending his weekend in Atlanta for the Super Bowl.

Brendan Daly, a Springfield, Illinois native, played tight end for the Bulldogs while earning a history degree from Drake. He later coached the same position at Drake in 1998.

Now in his 12th year as a coach in the NFL, 43-year-old Daly is heading to another Super Bowl as the defensive line coach for the New England Patriots.

“We have a ton of pride in him and we're super excited that he is going to yet another Super Bowl with the Patriots. And we've got a bunch of Patriot fans here now rooting for him because, again, he's a part of our culture. He's a part of our heritage and we want to support him in every way we can," said Drake football head coach Todd Stepsis.

Along with coaching for the Patriots, Daly has also held coaching positions for the Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams.

Daly has won two Super Bowls as part of the Patriots' coaching staff. He was a defensive assistant in 2014 and the defensive line coach in 2017 when they won the championship those years.

The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots square off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.