AMES, Iowa -- 20th ranked Iowa State couldn't pull away from Texas on Saturday, but the Cyclones did just enough to beat the Longhorns 65-60.

Talen Horton-Tucker led the way with 15 points.

ISU is now 6-3 in the Big 12 after three straight wins. Up next for the Cyclones is a trip to Oklahoma on Monday.