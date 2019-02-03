Google Reveals Each State’s Most Searched Super Bowl Recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- February is National Snack Food Month and because it is Super Bowl Sunday, here is each state's most searched Super Bowl recipes.

According to data from Google Trends, Irish stew was Iowa's most searched dish leading up to the Super Bowl.

Some popular food searches from surrounding Midwestern states included tacos, buffalo chicken dip, jalapeno poppers, pigs in a blanket, broccoli cheese soup and cupcakes.

Google Trends also shows other data trends about the top Super Bowl searches. You can find out the top team, players, Maroon 5 songs and even athlete diets that were searched for before the Super Bowl.

