Mobile Home Fire Kills Three Near Iowa Border

MILAN, Illinois -- Three family members are dead following a mobile home fire in Illinois.

Fire crews were called to the Airview Mobile Home Park in Milan that is near the Iowa border around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stephanie Kemp says her stepsister, nephew and stepsister's grandmother died in the fire.

Kemp is raising questions about what went wrong.

“My sister and my nephew were asleep on the couch next to the front door and there was smoke alarms. I just don't know why there wasn't a warning for her to get up five feet in front of her to get out," Kemp said.

Investigators are still searching for the cause of that fire.