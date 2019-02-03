More Presidential Candidates Scheduled to Visit Iowa in February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A number of Democratic presidential candidates have already made their first stops in Iowa, and more will be here in the next few weeks.

New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker announced his campaign last week and says he is making Iowa one of his first stops. He will start out in Mason City on Friday and make stops in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. On Saturday, Booker has events scheduled in Marshalltown and Des Moines.

The Asian & Latino Coalition will be hosting Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Sunday, Feb. 10. She will be speaking at The Machinist Hall in Des Moines.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be in eastern Iowa on Feb. 10 as well. She will speak at events in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Davenport.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also hoping to gain some momentum in Iowa. She will be in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Feb. 18. Details for both events are pending.