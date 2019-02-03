Smash Park Hosts Massive Cornhole Tournament to Kick Off Super Bowl Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest football day of the year. The Super Bowl kicks off with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.

Here in Iowa, people are creating their own competition.

“I don`t want to say that this is a big game for me, but I've kind of been preparing for this moment my entire life. This is a big day for me, a lot of pressure, but I think I'm ready for the big day,” said Tyler Smaha of Johnston.

Smash Park in West Des Moines hosted a massive cornhole tournament Sunday. Close to 300 people competed.

Some view the tournament as a way to get in on the Super Bowl fun. Others are taking it a little more seriously.

“This is helping me get out and be more social. It was fun to get a group of friends to come out here. Then afterwards we're going to go watch the Super Bowl together so it kind of encourages me to actually watch it and be a part of it,” said Lauren Grant of Johnston.

“Tom Brady is a big time winner in the Super Bowl. I`m going to be a big time winner today in cornhole, so we just kind of have a mutual interest that way,” said Smaha.

Winners didn't go home with a Super Bowl ring but could win up to $15,000 in prizes.