Three Dead Following Fatal Crash in Southeast Iowa

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa -- One crash led to another one that killed three people just west of Mount Pleasant in southeast Iowa.

The state patrol says a semi-trailer truck driver lost control around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 34 and flipped his truck. A minivan then crashed into that semi.

The minivan's driver, 74-year-old Vicki Morrow of Ottumwa, died. Her 44-year-old passengers, Daniel and Kathryn Yutzy of Bloomfield, also died.

Two other passengers were injured.

The semi's driver and passenger were also hurt.