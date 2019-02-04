× Ankeny Officer Who Shot and Killed Man During Robbery was Justified, Jury Rules

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Ankeny police officer who shot and killed a man during a robbery last fall will not face charges.

A grand jury says Officer Todd Webb’s actions were justified.

Ankeny police were called to a robbery in progress at the Hy-Vee gas station on Oralabor Road on Sept. 15, 2018. The 911 caller told police it looked like a gun fell out of the suspect’s pants.

As officers responded to the scene, they saw the suspect, 31-year-old Christopher Leonard, near the Kum & Go gas station across the street. Leonard pointed his gun at Webb before the officer fired his weapon.

Leonard died at the scene despite resuscitation efforts.

Webb, a 12-year veteran of the department, was initially place on paid leave, as is normal procedure in officer-involved shootings, while the investigation into the shooting took place.

Webb is back at work with the Ankeny Police Department.