NORMAN, Oklahoma -- The Cyclones weren't at their best Monday night at Oklahoma, but they were still good enough to win. That's the sign of a team right in the thick of the Big 12 championship race. Iowa State edges Oklahoma, 75-74.

Lindell Wigginton led ISU with 18 points; Marial Shayok had 16 and the big shot.

Iowa State has now won four straight and is a half game out of first place.

Video highlights courtesy of ESPN2 and the Big 12.