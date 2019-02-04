European Union Approves U.S. Biodiesel Exports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. biodiesel will soon be ready for use in the European Union (EU).

The European Commission announced conservation practices for U.S. soybean production meets its sustainability standards and biodiesel produced from documented beans can be used in its member countries.

The EU decision will be in place through at least July 1, 2021.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says, "This is great news for our soybean farmers by adding stability with the expansion of targeted global markets like the European Union."

Executive Director of the Iowa Biodiesel Board Grant Kimberley says, “This is a very exciting development that our industry has been working on for years. The European Union is a large biodiesel market, and this will enhance soybeans exports even further. We also want to thank Gov. Reynolds for her support for the soybean and biodiesel industry.”

The United States is entering trade talks with the EU. The European Commission presented a draft negotiating mandates in the middle of January. The negotiations exclude removing tariffs on agriculture products. But note the EU have increased soybean imports.

Reynolds say, "We hope this latest announcement serves as a catalyst for successfully completing the trade talks between President Trump and other countries of major importance to Iowa.”