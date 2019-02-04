Girls In Iowa Join the Scouts With First Woman Scoutmaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- At the Boy Scouts’ Mid Iowa Council, there is a new section all geared toward girls in the scouts.

"Let them know that all the same opportunities are out there for them. They just have to reach for them," Scoutmaster Lauri Ericson said.

There are four all-girl scout troops under the Boy Scouts of America Organization in Iowa. On Monday, one all-girl troop had its first meeting. Troop 50 is led by Lauri Ericson. She is one of the first woman scoutmasters in Iowa.

“It’s so great to see the boys and now the girls transition from young scouts to responsible young adults. It’s a great feeling," Ericson said.

This month the Boy Scouts of America kicked off its program called Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America).

The predominately all-male organization peels back a long tradition by allowing girls like Sophia Hoover to join.

“The most exciting because I have wanted to be in Boy Scouts for like three of four years, but I couldn't because it wasn't allowed," Sophia Hoover said.

Scouts BSA is open to girls aged eleven to seventeen. Hoover is one of 18 newly enrolled girls in Iowa.

The Scout's hope that by opening this program up to girls, it will increase declining enrollment. All the while, they will continue teaching Scout Law which among other traits includes being trustworthy, loyal, helpful and friendly.

Click here for more information on how to join.