Hoyt Sherman Place Reviving 'Jazz in July' This Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa — “Jazz in July” is alive again.

Hoyt Sherman Place announced Monday it will be reviving the long-running “Jazz in July” summer concert series.

“Jazz in July” provided free jazz concerts for the Des Moines community for 40 years. It ended in 2017 after the Metro Arts Alliance ended operations, and the event struggled to find an organizer.

Now, Hoyt Sherman Place and co-sponsors Principal Foundation and Fagre Baker Daniels plan to resurrect the series with three live performances this summer. The performances will take place on the Hoyt Sherman Place lawn and inside its historic theater. Plans are in place to hold the series for at least the next two years.

“The Jazz in July series is a great fit for our mission …to serve all residents of Central Iowa… and our more recent goal of re-engaging the front lawn. The artists signed up for the first year promises to bring the program back bigger and better than ever and during year two we will be able to show off and utilize the new East Lobby Restroom Annex,” says Hoyt Sherman Place Executive Director, Robert Warren.

The concerts are set for July 11, July 19 and July 25. The shows will start at 6 p.m., with the headliners performing at 7:30 p.m.

Headliners for this year’s shows include Charmin Michelle (July 11), Debbie Duncan (July 19) and Damani Phillips Collective (July 25).

Local jazz musicians will serve as the opening acts on the Hoyt Sherman Place lawn with the headliners performing inside.

“Jazz in July” will feature local food trucks and beverages. Organizers encourage attendees to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the free music.

For the first time this year, the Des Moines Jazz Festival will be held at Hoyt Sherman Place. That will kickoff on July 20.