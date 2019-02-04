Iowa Lawmaker Proposes Regulating Marijuana Like Alcohol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An Iowa lawmaker says it is time for the state to treat recreational marijuana just like alcohol. He wants to legalize it and regulate it.

Iowa City Democratic Sen. Joe Bolkcom says other states such as neighboring Illinois are legalizing recreational marijuana. He says Iowa is missing out from the tax revenue that the state could generate if lawmakers legalized it here.

"We can sit by and watch those new businesses and jobs go to Rock Island and Moline, Illinois, or to Rochester, Minnesota, and have Iowans take their hard-earned money and go to those states and buy products like they do now when they go to Colorado or Washington," said Bolkcom.

Bolkcom acknowledges that because Democrats are in the minority in the legislature and Republicans do not seem interested in his idea, that there is little chance it could happen this year.