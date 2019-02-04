Mess Can Lead to Stress and Health Problems, Experts Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- January has come and gone and so have many Yew Year’s resolutions.

Channel 13’s Maria Lisignoli has been giving us tips about a big resolution of getting organized and this time she got personal -- enlisting help from a professional organizer to go through her closet.

Joann Hesse is the owner of “Too Much Stuff," a professional organizing business in Iowa.

She said the best way to start a closet is to pull everything out and put it into categories, long sleeve and short sleeve shirts, work clothes, and fun clothes. As well as dividing the clothes up by seasons. All the while, deciding which clothes to keep and which to donate.

“If you haven’t worn it, if you haven’t used it, I mean literally used it no matter where it is in your house, if it’s broken and if it’s broken and you meant to get it fixed but you haven’t and two years have gone by, I can assure you you’re probably not going to miss it or wish you hadn’t disposed of it,” Hesse said.

Experts say mess can lead to stress, which puts you at risk for serious health problems.

“Stress over time, if not mitigated, if not managed well contributes directly to increased risk for a host of real serious physical health problems including high blood pressure, increased risk for stroke, heart disease, cardiac disease, heart attacks,” Unity Point Counseling and Psychiatry Centers Clinical Administrator Jeff Kerber said.