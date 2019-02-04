New Maternity Wing Opens at Methodist West Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Methodist West Hospital is about to fill up its new maternity wing.

The expansion includes six new prenatal rooms, a bigger nursery and a new waiting room. Patients will be able to stay in one room for the entirety of their visit including labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum.

There are also a new safety features. Parents and their newborn will wear bracelets. If the child gets too close to a door, an alarm will go off and the doors won't open.

The Methodist West maternity supervisor says the expansion was needed.

“This last year we had overflow where we took our patients down to a Med-Surg unit. Our nurses would go with them. But we had to do that probably four or five times. We have a new group of physicians that are coming out here now starting in January, so we knew we were going to be getting busier than what we were, so we thought it was necessary to have more room so we didn't have to take our patients downstairs to a Med-Surg unit,” said Deedee Boike, Methodist West Maternity supervisor.

Five more rooms will be added in the next year.