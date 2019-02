Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The city administrator for Polk City is in the Polk County Jail Monday evening.

Gary Mahannah, 65, has been charged with domestic abuse assault.

Mahannah was booked around 7 a.m. Monday. He is being held without bond Monday evening until his initial court appearance which is likely on Tuesday.

No details about his arrest have been released.

Mahannah has held his position as city administrator in Polk City since 2005.