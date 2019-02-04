Science Center of Iowa Debuts Mental Health Exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Science Center of Iowa and dozens of community partners are coming together to try and end the stigma associated with mental illness.

The "Mental Health: Mind Matters" exhibit opens Tuesday. It uses interactive and immersive multimedia to explore the prevalence of mental health in society. Visitors can experience what some of the symptoms are like and learn how to effectively communicate with those struggling with mental illness.

"One of our goals here is to bring lights to it in a very informative, dare I say fun way with the engaging exhibits here. The intent is to spark conversations, and there are plenty of opportunities for folks to do things together as teams and family units and have conversations about that exhibit,” said Science Center of Iowa President and CEO Curt Simmons.

The traveling exhibit is here in Des Moines through April. It is included in the cost of admission to the science center.