Bondsmen Tase, Pepper Spray Wanted Colorado Man Before Arrest, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police were were called to a fight after a team of Colorado bail bondsmen struggled to apprehend a suspect.

Officers were called to the Tobacco Outlet on SE 14th Street during the noon hour.

Two bondsmen tried to capture 31-year-old David Bailey who was wanted out of Colorado. The bondsmen tried using a taser and pepper spray to bring down Bailey. He was was finally in custody after police officers arrived.

On top of his out-of-state warrants, police say Bailey was also carrying a gun as a felon and in possession of methamphetamine.